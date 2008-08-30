'President' McCain Would Still Push a la Carte

Sen. John McCain has pushed for cable a la carte, and President John McCain would likely do the same.

That's according to senior McCain campaign policy adviser Douglas Holtz-Eakin in an interview for C-SPAN's "Communicators" series. Holtz-Eakin also says McCain is not the Internet-challenged figure he has been portrayed to be by his political opponents, that Internet regulation should be a last resort, that McCain doesn't favor the creation of a chief technology officer, and that he has no interest in pushing back the date for the DTV transition.

Asked whether candidate McCain still wanted cable to offer its programming a la carte, and what he would do about it as president, Holtz-Eakin said the issue was a "classic example" of the senator's view of the "appropriate role of government," which he says is to "look out into the landscape and if you see concentrations of power, find ways to ameliorate the exercise of that power."