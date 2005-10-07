President Gets New Boss: Bochco

Steven Bochco is joining ABC’s Commander in Chief as an executive producer as part of his new deal with Disney’s Touchstone Television.

According to sources, series creator Rod Lurie will focus on new projects for Touchstone while maintaining an executive producer title on Chief. Sources also said Lurie's producing partner Marc Frydman, also an executive producer, is expected to remain with the show in some capacity.

The Geena Davis drama about a female president of the United States has been one of the most successful new shows this fall, garnering a 4.8/12 in the demo in its second airing on Tuesday, a 12% jump from its premiere.

With more than 30 years in the TV industry, Bochco has collected 10 Emmy Awards

six for Hill Street Blues and three for L.A. Law. He also co-created and executive produced Hooperman, Doogie Howser, M.D., Cop Rock, Murder One, Total Security, Brooklyn South, City of Angels and Philly, and served as executive producer on Civil Wars and The Byrds of Paradise.

Bochco’s latest series and first cable venture, the military drama, Over There, now airs on FX. Bochco was previously at Paramount Network Television since January 2000, after leaving 20th Century Fox Television.