President Clinton Goes for Daily Show Hat Trick

Former President Bill Clinton will make his third appearance on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart Thursday, Sept. 20.

Clinton previously appeared on the Comedy Central talker in 2004 and 2006.

The interview will be available the following day on the Web sites for Comedy Central and Indecision 2008.

Other high-ranking politicians to spar with Stewart on TheDaily Show include former President Jimmy Carter, former Vice President Al Gore, Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.), Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.), New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf.