President Bush is Bio of the Year

President George W. Bush rose to the top of A&E Network's Biography list

this year, and he was picked as "Biography of the Year."

The list stayed in the political arena in its tie for second place, with

Middle East adversaries Ariel Sharon and Yassir Arafat, but it moved into

entertainment with MTV: Music Television stars The Osbournes at No. 3.

Abduction victim Elizabeth Smart was listed at fourth, followed by Coleen

Rowley, who exposed FBI intelligence lapses and earned a similar distinction as

one of Time magazine's persons of the year.

Iraqi strongman Saddam Hussein was picked sixth, tennis star Serena Williams

seventh, accused Washington, D.C.-area sniper John Allen Muhammad eighth and

Oscar-winner Halle Berry ninth.

Martha Stewart's rapid fall from grace arbiter to insider-trading scandal

rounded out Biography's top 10.