President Biden To Appear on ‘60 Minutes’ Oct. 15

Scott Pelley, 60 Minutes correspondent, sits with President Joe Biden on the program Sunday, October 15. Pelley and the president discuss the attack on Israel and resulting assault on Gaza. They also discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine, and Pelley asks President Biden about America’s role in both conflicts.

President Biden told Pelley that the families of missing Americans in Israel "have to know that the president of the United States of America cares deeply about what's happened to them.”

President Biden will meet virtually today with families of American hostages believed being held by Hamas militants. The president told 60 Minutes, “This is not human behavior. It's pure barbarism. And we're going to do everything in our power to get them home.” pic.twitter.com/ou3gTP3WFCOctober 13, 2023 See more

Biden will meet virtually October 13 with the families of American hostages believed to be held by Hamas militants. “This is not human behavior,” Biden told Pelley of the Hamas attack. “It’s pure barbarism.”

Also on October 15, correspondent Lesley Stahl is in Israel, reporting on the heroic rescue effort at one kibbutz, which was attacked by Hamas militants.

Season 56 of 60 Minutes premiered last month on CBS.

The program has introduced 90-minute episodes this season, which will happen a half dozen times. The first ran October 8, with the usual three stories in an hour, then a two-part story built for the final 30 minutes. The October 15 episode runs for 60 minutes.

“People are excited to be able to take a swing at the two-part stories,” executive producer Bill Owens told B+C.