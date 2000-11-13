Preserving a Rose

Rose Freedman is first subject of a series of 13 PBS biographies of centenarians. Freedman, who still lives on her own at age 107, is the last survivor of the New York Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire in 1911. She is also the grandmother of Dana Walden, co-president of 20th Century FOX Television, who appears in the show. The series,

The Living Century: The

Extraordinary Lives of Ordinary

People,

debuts Dec. 6. It is being produced by Steven Latham's Reverie Productions in association with Barbra Streisand and Cis Corman's Barwood Films. Above: Freedman in 1909 and today.