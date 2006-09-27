Presenters Picked for Murrows

The Radio-Television News Directors Association has lined up presenters for its NBC-heavy Edward R. Murrow awards presentation Oct. 16 in New York.

Handing out the awards will be Campbell Brown of NBC, Russ Mitchell of CBS, Soledad O'Brien from CNN, and Bill Weir from ABC.

NBC will be collecting the most awards with six for “excellence in electronic journalism,” including the overall-excellence award.

Also on hand to speak, as well as collect news awards, will be NBC News President Steve Capus and NBC anchor Brian Williams.

BS TV, the home of Edward R. Murrow, will not be collecting any awards, although CBS Radio, also Murrow’s digs, won four.

Several Gulf Coast TV stations, including WWL New Orleans and WLOX Biloxi, Miss., will be honored for their continuing coverage of Hurricane Katrina. In fact, storm stories swept the continuing-coverage categories.

Other network-TV winners were cable’s CNN and ESPN with two apiece, as well as ABC and Univision with one each.

In all, 80 Murrows were awarded. TV winners of the overall excellence award for depth and scope of coverage: NBC News (network); KING Seattle (large-market); KATV Little Rock, Ark. (small-market); KARE Minneapolis (sports reporting and writing); and KHOU Houston (investigative reporting and hard-news feature).