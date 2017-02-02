Prep Sports Gets Long-Term Home on KSTC Twin Cities

A big hit—but still a relative rarity on local TV—high school sports has secured a home on KSTC Minneapolis-St. Paul through the 2030-31 school year.

Under its renewed partnership with the Minnesota State High School League, the Hubbard-owned independent will air tournaments in prep five sports—football, girls hockey, boys hockey, girls basketball and boys basketball.

The station also streams tournaments on its website at www.prep45.com .

“The Minnesota State High School League and 45TV have built a tremendous partnership serving fans of high school sports with quality game coverage, along with sharing the amazing stories of athletes, coaches and the communities who support those teams,” said station manager Susan Wenz. “We are honored to continue serving as the exclusive broadcast partner of the MSHSL well into the foreseeable future, solidifying our position as the market’s prep sports broadcast leader.”