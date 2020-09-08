PremiumMedia 360 Adds to Executive Ranks

Advertising data automation company PremiumMedia306 said it expanded its management group by adding three VPs.

John Abraham, VP of sales (Image credit: PremiumMedia 360)

Larry Shiels was named VP of sales, general market agencies. He’d previously been with Wide Orbit and Mediaocean.

John Abraham was named VP of sales, direct response ad agencies. He most recently had been with 7Park Data and earlier worked at Nielsen.

Chhavi Saxena becomes VP of accounting and finance. Saxena had been senior VP for finance at Agency EA.

All are new positions.

Chhavi Saxena, VP, accounting and finance (Image credit: PremiumMedia 360)

“We are honored to have such an elite group of leaders join our executive team,” said John Bowser, founder and CEO of PremiumMedia360. “Attracting talent of this caliber is both a testament to the foundation we’ve built so far, and the right additions at the helm to help steer the company into our next phase of growth this year and next. We are thrilled to welcome them all to PM360.”

PremiumMedia360 said it has grown, working with 10,000 TV stations and 700 ad agencies and buying groups.

It expects further market expansion next year as industry standards change, it gets involved in new partnerships and the COVID-19 pandemic drives stations and networks to streamline operations and gain efficiencies.