Pregnant ‘Total Bellas’ Set To Return to E! Nov. 12
Season 6 will feature babies, family secrets
NBCUniversal’s E! Network said its series Total Bellas will return Nov. 12 with pregnant twin WWE wrestlers Nikki and Brie Bella set to share secrets from their recent book, Incomparable..
Season 6 is expected to include the birth of the Bellas’ baby boys, but bad news about the wrestlers’ mother, who is having emergency brain surgery.
Last season Total Bellas averaged more than 1 million total viewers, up 12% from the prior year. The season 5 finale had more tha 1.3 million total viewers.
Total Bellas is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions with Gil Goldschein, Andrea Metz and Farnaz Farjam Chazan serving as executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions and Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser serving as executive producers for WWE. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella also serve as executive producers.
