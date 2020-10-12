Pregnant ‘Total Bellas’ Set To Return to E! Nov. 12

The Bellas have a lot going in in Season 6

NBCUniversal’s E! Network said its series Total Bellas will return Nov. 12 with pregnant twin WWE wrestlers Nikki and Brie Bella set to share secrets from their recent book, Incomparable..

Season 6 is expected to include the birth of the Bellas’ baby boys, but bad news about the wrestlers’ mother, who is having emergency brain surgery.

Last season Total Bellas averaged more than 1 million total viewers, up 12% from the prior year. The season 5 finale had more tha 1.3 million total viewers.

Total Bellas is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions with Gil Goldschein, Andrea Metz and Farnaz Farjam Chazan serving as executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions and Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser serving as executive producers for WWE. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella also serve as executive producers.