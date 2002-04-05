Pregnancy halts Sex
HBO is suspending production on Emmy-winning comedy Sex and the City because star Sarah Jessica Parker is
pregnant.
Production will halt April 10, with just two episodes already completed.
The series, originally slotted for a June debut, will tentatively come on in
July.
Parker is due in the fall.
