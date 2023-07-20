Precise TV Names Executives To Lead Business in Australia

Contextual video company Precise TV hired Tom Drinkwater and Samson Wong to bolster its business in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

Drinkwater, previously group business director at out-of-home ad tech company Veridooh, will serve as sales director.

Wong will be head of ad operations, APAC. He most recently worked in the ad tech buying division of WooliesX.

Both executives will be based in Sydney.

Precise TV released its first Precise Advertiser Report: Kids for Australia. The report says that YouTube dominates most categories in terms of viewership and ad performance.

Nearly 90% of the kids surveyed in the report said they consume YouTube content and 46% of those views happen on connected TV, with 83% of kids co-viewing with parents while watching YouTube on CTV.

“The timing of these events couldn’t be better as we’re bolstering our Australia team with two respected industry veterans who are well positioned to help our clients leverage our research and insights,” Sean Sparks, Precise TV’s managing director, Australia and New Zealand, said.

“We’re experiencing an unprecedented number of agencies and clients partnering with us, and we are able to deliver them a genuine competitive advantage underpinned by industry-leading results,” Sparks said.