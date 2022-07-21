Precise TV Hires Patrick Benad To Up Its Gaming & Kids Business

Precise TV said it hired Patrick Benad as VP of sales, gaming and kids, a new post designed to better serve gaming and kids companies looking to mount performance video campaigns on YouTube, Facebook, TikTik and Connected TV.

Benad most recently was VP of sales at Venatus Media.

“I’ve gotten to know Patrick over the years – he is as well respected as they come, and we’re grateful he chose to join our ranks,” said Precise TV chief commercial officer Denis Crushell. “In today’s economy, there’s more talk than ever about driving lower funnel business outcomes for advertisers, and Patrick really appreciates our mindset of show rather than tell. We’re eager to work together to help more brands reduce media wastage and drive outcomes.”

Benad began his career working at IGN and Future Publishing, and then joined CBS Interactive in New York to lead the gaming and technology sales team. After that, he participated in multiple startups including Jaunt, an immersive mixed reality studio that was acquired by Verizon in 2019.

“It was a no-brainer for me to join the team with the gaming sector increasingly looking to execute performance video campaigns across YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and connected TV,” said Benad. “My gaming experience fits in nicely with the rush of gaming and toy industry marketers looking to drive bottom of the funnel results with premium video advertising. While performance is an important mission of ad tech companies, Precise TV is delivering at an unprecedented level.” ■