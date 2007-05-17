Preakness Stakes Coverage Available on Mobile Phones

NBC coverage of the Preakness Stakes horse race this Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md. will be available live on mobile phones via Verizon's "V Cast Mobile TV" service.

The NBC2Go mobile channel's broadcast of the second event of the Triple Crown season, which runs from 5 pm to 6:30 pm and will be a simulcast of the coverage on NBC, will be NBC's first live sports event carried by V Cast Mobile TV. The Verizon service, which launched in March, uses Qualcomm's MediaFLO broadcast TV service to deliver live television programming to specialized Verizon handsets. MediaFLO, now available in 30 markets, has previously featured other live sports including CBS' broadcast of the 2007 NCAA men's championship basketball game.

"NBC Sports is committed to bringing our content to fans wherever they are, so we're excited to launch our first live mobile broadcast with the Preakness Stakes," said Perkins Miller, Senior VP Digital Media, NBC Sports and Olympics, in a statement.