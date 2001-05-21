Preakness hits peak on NBC
NBC Sports' coverage of the Preakness Stakes from Pimlico Race Course on Saturday pulled the highest overnight rating for the second leg of the Triple Crown in over a decade.
NBC scored a 6.0 overnight rating, 15 share, the biggest overnight nubmers for the race since ABC hit a 7.8/20 in 1990. The 6.0 rating represents a 30% increase over last year's 4.6/11 on ABC, according to Nielsen Media Research.
NBC's coverage of the 126th Preakness peaked with a 7.8/18 from 6-6:30 p.m.(ET).
- Richard Tedesco
