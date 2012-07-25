Pratt Named Fisher's GM in Boise

Don Pratt, KATU Portland news director, has been named vice president and general manager of KBOI-KYUU Boise. He stays within the Fisher Communications group with the move, and succeeds Eric Jordan.

"My background is in local news, having spent more than 20 years helping to build strong news departments based on exceptional coverage of breaking news and weather, and a commitment to strong investigative and consumer reporting," said Pratt. "It's a great fit for KBOI's 'Watching Out For You' brand. KBOI also has strong ties to the community, and my goal is to build on that success, tell great stories about the beautiful Treasure Valley and help our advertising partners exceed their goals."

Pratt was the KATU news director since 2006, and previously held news positions at WHDH Boston and WCSC Charleston, among other stations.

Boise is DMA No. 112.

"We've been very pleased with Don's performance at KATU, where he took our news product to its next level, establishing the strongest news brand in the market," said John Tamerlano, senior VP of Fisher Regional Television and general manager at KATU.