Practice not making perfect on Mon.

For the second straight week, ABC's The Practice took a drubbing in

its new time period Mondays from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The show, a Sunday-night favorite for years, was fourth across most of the

key ratings categories in the face of intense competition from CBS (Everybody

LovesRaymond) and Fox (Joe Millionaire).

ABC's two other new shows on Monday nights -- Veritas at 8 p.m. and

Miracles at 10 p.m. -- also underperformed, finishing fourth and down

double-digits (in household rating) from their premieres a week earlier,

according to Nielsen Media Research.

ABC executives remained hopeful that ratings will improve once JoeMillionaire goes off the air in a few weeks.

CBS won the household and total-viewer races for the night with its regular

Raymond/CSI: Miami-driven Monday-night lineup, while Fox won the

key adult demos driven by JoeMillionaire.

NBC was third in households and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 with

its Fear Factor, Third Watch and Crossing Jordan

lineup.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate household ratings: CBS 11.0/17, Fox

9.0/13, NBC 7.4/11 and ABC 5.1/8.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 7.4/18, CBS 5.8/14, NBC 4.8/12 and ABC 2.8/12.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a

5.9/8 for 7th Heaven and Everwood, while UPN averaged a

3.2/4 for its comedy block with The Parkers,One on One,

Girlfriends and Half & Half.