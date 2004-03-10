The Practice to Morph Again

Having successfully rebuilt The Practice after ABC halved the show’s license fee last spring, David E. Kelley is going to try the stunt again.

The Practice as the world knows it will air its last episode on May 16, with some of the show’s main characters going to a new high-priced civil law firm. The new show will air on ABC next fall. ABC already has struck a full 22-episode deal.

Just who is staying and who is going is yet to be determined, but the show has had success this year with veteran film actor James Spader leading the cast as ethically-challenged attorney Alan Shore.

Says Kelley: "This is very gratifying. Last year, it seemed that the series was over. Instead, we’ve been given the opportunity to evolve and go on."

In its eight years on the air, The Practice has won multiple awards, including a Golden Globe for best drama, a Peabody Award and the Humanitas Prize two years in a row.