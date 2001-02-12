Practice gives mouse perfect Sunday

Led by The Practice, ABC had its best Sunday night in adults 18-49 in over a year.

ABC averaged 19.4 million viewers and a 7.1 rating/17 share in adults 18-49 on Sunday, according to Nielsen Media Research. The Practice scored its second largest audience ever (23.2 million viewers) and a 9.3 rating/22 share in adults 18-49. The Practice topped its 10 p.m. ET/PT combined competition at CBS and NBC by 35% in adults 18-49 and by over 2.5 million viewers. ABC's broadcast premiere of Dr. Doolittle (7-9 p.m. ET/PT) delivered 15.7 million viewers and a 5.5/14 in adults 18-49.

- Joe Schlosser