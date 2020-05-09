Powers Named COO at dick clark productions

Amanda Powers was named chief operating officer at dick clark productions.

(Image credit: dick clark productions)

Powers, who had been VP of strategy at Valence Media, dcp’s parent company, succeeds Amy Thurlow, who held the COO post before being promoted to president last year.

Powers will manage, assess and provide strategic director for dcp and oversee international distribution, business development and licensing teams, as well as its Direct Holdings Group.

“Having had the pleasure of working with Amanda over the course of the past two years in her capacity at Valence Media, I have seen first-hand her leadership, remarkable insights, and strategic counsel and I am so excited to welcome her to the executive team at dcp,” said Thurlow, to whom Powers will report.

Before joining Valence, Powers was VP of corporate development and strategy at MRC Studios.