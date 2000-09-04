Powering up

Power of Attorney got off to a promising start last week, prompting sighs of relief from a few over at Twentieth Television who were anxious about another new court show's entering the already crowded field.

Power's debut episode generated a 2.2 rating/7 share weighted average in the metered markets, according to Nielsen Media Research. That matches the debut numbers of last season's top rookie, Twentieth's Divorce Court, and tops by a significant margin the debuts of this fall's other syndicated newcomers, King World's The Cindy Margolis Show (1.3/4) and Studios USA's Lover or Loser (0.05/1, the average in 20 to 25 metered markets).

Power's premiere held onto 100% of its average lead-in share (2.3/7). "We're off to a really great start. To get out of the gate like this was crucial," said one Twentieth executive.

The show's second day recorded a 1.9/6, down 14%, but still a respectable performance. And Power rang up hefty second-day increases on top-market stations including KTTV(TV) Los Angeles (1.7/5, up 42%) and WTTG(TV) Washington (2.9/12 share, up 81%).