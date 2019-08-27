‘Power’ Season Premiere Draws 2.3 Million on Starz

The season six premiere of Power on Starz delivered 2.3 million total viewers Aug. 25. Starz called it the largest audience for a scripted premium cable series this summer, and second largest audience for a scripted premium series opener this year, after HBO’s Game of Thrones.

The episode was watched by 1.47 million total viewers at 8 p.m. Aug. 25.

After-show Power Confidential, hosted by Terrence J, retained 55% of the Power audience.

Power straddles the glamorous Manhattan lifestyles of the rich and infamous and the underworld of the international drug trade. Courtney A. Kemp created the show, and executive produces alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Randall Emmett, Gary Lennon and Shana Stein.

The series wraps when season six concludes.

Starz, part of Lionsgate, will do a Power spinoff called Power Book II: Ghost.