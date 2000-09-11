POWER PLAYS

Twentieth's Power of Attorney has been upgraded in four mid-sized metered markets. On WBRC-TV Birmingham, Ala., the show has been moved from 4:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. KPDX-TV Portland, Ore., will shift the court strip from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and will add a second run starting at 2 p.m. KSTP-TV Minneapolis has moved Power from 12:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. WGHP-TV Greensboro, N.C., has moved it to 1 p.m. from 9 a.m. In its first week, Power scored a weighted metered average of a 2.1/7 (according to Nielsen Media Research).