Power failure delays TV auction
Bidding on four new analog-TV stations was suspended during the second round
Tuesday when electricity was knocked out in the western half of the Federal
Communications Commission's headquarters in southwest Washington, D.C.
Bidding is scheduled to resume Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Separately, the FCC disqualified one of the qualified bidders for revealing
last week that he had a new investor not listed on its original bidding
application.
Terrill Weiss disclosed last week that Second Generation Ltd., an Illinois
broadcaster, was one of his lenders.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.