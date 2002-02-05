Power failure delays TV auction

Bidding on four new analog-TV stations was suspended during the second round

Tuesday when electricity was knocked out in the western half of the Federal

Communications Commission's headquarters in southwest Washington, D.C.

Bidding is scheduled to resume Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Separately, the FCC disqualified one of the qualified bidders for revealing

last week that he had a new investor not listed on its original bidding

application.

Terrill Weiss disclosed last week that Second Generation Ltd., an Illinois

broadcaster, was one of his lenders.