Power of Attorney gets Marcia Clark

Power of Attorney has snagged Marcia Clark for three episodes this week, but don't look for a match-up between Clark and her O.J. Simpson case partner, Power star Christopher Darden.

Although a representative for distributor Twentieth Television agreed that the showdown would have definitely been a boon in May sweeps, when the episodes are likely to air, Clark simply "refused to go up against him."

Instead, Clark will face the real-life lawyer portrayed in Erin Brockovich, Ed Masry, and women's advocate attorney Gloria Allred.