Power of 10 Debuts Aug. 7 at 8

CBS has set Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 8 pm ET for the debut of its new Drew Carey-hosted game show, Power of 10.

The hour-long show will then move to its regular timeslot of Wednesday at 8 the following night.

The show gives contestants the chance to win money for predicting the results of nationwide surveys.