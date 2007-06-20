Power of 10 Debuts Aug. 7 at 8
By Ben Grossman
CBS has set Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 8 pm ET for the debut of its new Drew Carey-hosted game show, Power of 10.
The hour-long show will then move to its regular timeslot of Wednesday at 8 the following night.
The show gives contestants the chance to win money for predicting the results of nationwide surveys.
