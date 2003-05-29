Powell takes a pass on Nightline
Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell was scheduled to
appear live on Wednesday night's Nightline on ABC, which dealt with the proposed
changes in media-ownership rules being voted on June 2.
He was a no-show, however, apparently pulling out at the last minute.
The show did feature a taped segment with Powell and correspondent Lisa
Stark.
Powell's office declined comment on his absence -- he has appeared in a
couple of other media venues this week to talk about the rules, including
Cable News Network's Lou Dobbs Moneyline.
The Nightline segment was billed as a look at what was wrong with the
proposed changes, which Powell is championing, and spotlighted various critics
of deregulation, including live appearances by FCC commissioner Jonathan Adelstein
and USA Interactive chief Barry Diller.
