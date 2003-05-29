Powell takes a pass on Nightline

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell was scheduled to

appear live on Wednesday night's Nightline on ABC, which dealt with the proposed

changes in media-ownership rules being voted on June 2.

He was a no-show, however, apparently pulling out at the last minute.

The show did feature a taped segment with Powell and correspondent Lisa

Stark.

Powell's office declined comment on his absence -- he has appeared in a

couple of other media venues this week to talk about the rules, including

Cable News Network's Lou Dobbs Moneyline.

The Nightline segment was billed as a look at what was wrong with the

proposed changes, which Powell is championing, and spotlighted various critics

of deregulation, including live appearances by FCC commissioner Jonathan Adelstein

and USA Interactive chief Barry Diller.