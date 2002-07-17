Powell takes hits for WorldCom speculation

Some lawmakers have been beating up on Federal Communications Commission

Chairman Michael Powell since he told the Wall St. Journal that "utter

chaos" of the telecom industry warrants consideration of a takeover of collapsed

long distance provider/Internet backbone owner WorldCom by a regional Bell

telephone monopoly.

Wednesday Rep. Ed Markey, the ranking Democrat on the House

Telecommunications Subcommittee, revived previous complaints about Powell's

refusal to step in and ensure that consumers continued receiving service when

cable Internet provider Excite@Home went bankrupt.

Either Excite itself or its cable system owners were governed by the FCC's

authority over broadband access just as WorldCom is now, Markey said. "I hope

you will be less reluctant to assert, on behalf of consumer interest, any and

all FCC authority to prevent abrupt service disruptions."

A day earlier Sens. Herb Kohl and Mike DeWine, the chairman and ranking

Republican on the Senate Antitrust Subcommittee, warned a WorldCom/Bell merger

would "diminish the competitive underpinnings" of the 1996 Telecommunications

Act. That law forbids such mergers unless the Bell monopolies prove they have

opened their local telephone markets to competitors.