Powell takes dereg case to the Times

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell defended his

agency’s broadcast-ownership limits, relaxed June 2, in an opinion piece

published in Monday’s New York Times.

He took specific aim at congressional efforts to reinstate the 35% cap on one

company's national TV-household reach, which his agency hiked to 45%.

"It is difficult to see exactly how setting a lower cap will improve

television," he wrote. "Already, most top sports programming has fled to cable

and satellite. Quality prime-time viewing, long the strong suit of free

television, has begun to erode, as demonstrated by HBO's [Home Box Office's] 109 Emmy [Award] nominations

this year. Indeed, for the first time ever, cable surpassed free TV in

prime-time viewing share last year. If [broadcasters] can reach more of the

market, broadcasters will be able to better compete with cable and satellite."

Powell dismissed worries that five big media companies have 80% of the TV-viewing audience. "Popularity is not synonymous with monopoly. A competitive

media marketplace must be our fundamental goal, but do we really want government

to regulate what is popular?"

Sen. Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.), sponsor of a bill that would nullify the FCC’s new rules, called

Powell’s argument an "absurd" proposition.

"I wonder what he had for breakfast?" Dorgan asked during a press conference

Tuesday.