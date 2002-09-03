Powell to take it inch by inch

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell is aiming to bring

two of the media industry's most controversial and long-running public-policy

fights down the home stretch.

A massive rulemaking on broadcast-ownership limits is set to be teed off at

the commission's Sept. 12 meeting.

On the docket will be a call for suggested changes to rules limiting national

broadcast ownership, cross-ownership of local radio and TV stations, TV

duopolies and dual TV-network ownership.

Consolidated into that rulemaking will be previously launched proceedings on

local broadcast/TV cross-ownership and local radio concentration.

Less certain is Powell's effort to settle disputes between broadcasters and

the cable industry over must-carry rules in the digital age.

Industry sources speculated that the FCC would seek input on requiring cable

systems to carry stations' entire 6-megahertz digital stream, including

multicast signals and other carriage proposals.

Controversy over the idea and late-August vacations have bogged down

commission discussions, and must-carry may have to wait, sources

said.