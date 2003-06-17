Powell supports McCain bill
Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell Friday officially
endorsed Sen. John McCain's (R-Ariz.) FCC-reauthorization bill, which would clarify
congressional intent regarding rule reviews -- emphasizing that both tighter and
looser rules are legitimate outcomes -- and lengthen the time between those
reviews, among other things.
"I applaud and support Sen. McCain's introduction of the FCC
Reauthorization Act of 2003," Powell said in a prepared statement. "The bill contains
several provisions that I have long advocated. Increased enforcement authority
and penalties, clarifications to the biennial-review standard and timing and
important bankruptcy provisions will make the FCC a more effective
agency."
