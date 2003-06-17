Powell supports McCain bill

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell Friday officially

endorsed Sen. John McCain's (R-Ariz.) FCC-reauthorization bill, which would clarify

congressional intent regarding rule reviews -- emphasizing that both tighter and

looser rules are legitimate outcomes -- and lengthen the time between those

reviews, among other things.

"I applaud and support Sen. McCain's introduction of the FCC

Reauthorization Act of 2003," Powell said in a prepared statement. "The bill contains

several provisions that I have long advocated. Increased enforcement authority

and penalties, clarifications to the biennial-review standard and timing and

important bankruptcy provisions will make the FCC a more effective

agency."