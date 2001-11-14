Powell spawns Homeland Security unit

FCC Chairman Michael Powell has created the Homeland Security Policy Council to protect the national communications infrastructure in this new era of domestic terrorism.

The objectives are to help the agency evaluate and strengthen protections for U.S. communications services; to speed restoration of communications infrastructure disrupted by attacks and threats to the country; and to ensure that emergency and defense personnel have reliable communications at their disposal.

The Homeland Security Policy Council will include senior staff from each FCC bureau and will be directed by Marsha MacBride, Powell's chief of staff. Council deputy directors are Linda Blair and Brad Berry, both deputy chiefs in the Enforcement Bureau. Peter Tenhula, Powell's senior advisor to will be special counsel.

Other council members include: Jeff Carlisle, senior deputy chief; Common Carrier Bureau; Barbara Douglas, associate chief, Consumer Information Bureau; Linda Haller, assistant bureau chief, International Bureau; and Paul Jackson, acting deputy director, Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Also on the council are Deborah Klein, chief, Consumer Protection and Competition Division, Cable Services Bureau; Jane Mago, general counsel; Scott Marcus, special advisor to the chairman for Internet Technology, Office of Plans and Policy; Ken Moran, chief, accounting safeguards division, Common Carrier Bureau; Bob Ratcliffe, deputy chief, Mass Media Bureau; Catherine Seidel, associate chief, Wireless Telecommunications Bureau.

- Bill McConnell