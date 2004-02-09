Powell Sis Was Foul Miss
After the Super Bowl mess, Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell promised an investigation that will be "thorough and swift."
But the incident-happening just as Congress is speeding an indecency bill into law-reminds us that Powell’s actress sister, Linda Powell, appeared on HBO’s Sex and the City in 2000 and screamed out the f-word, not as an adjective but to refer to the sex act.
It’s a good thing courts have ruled that regulating cable language and content is largely off-limits-or else the chairman might have had to fine his sister.
