Powell: Self-interest is the key

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell said he won't need to flex any regulatory muscle

with long-cantankerous industry segments to get them to go along with his plan to

push the digital-TV transition. Self-interest will do nicely, thank you.

"All of them have something to gain," Powell told reporters after an NAB 2002

breakfast Tuesday. "Sometimes all you need is leadership. It's like any

negotiation."

Make no mistake, however: Powell said he doesn't intend to let the plan fade

from the scene.

"This transition is not just important to broadcasting. It's important to

America, and it's been languishing for far too long," he said during a question-and-answer session

with ABC News anchor Sam Donaldson.

Last week, Powell proposed a four-point plan setting specific levels of

digital service for broadcasters, cable, direct-broadcast satellite and TV-set manufacturers.

Compliance is voluntary, but Powell will call in leaders from each sector in the

coming weeks to get commitments.

"Every one of those segments has to step up to the plate and do things they

don't like and do some things they will like. I personally think we're

close," he added.

Although industry officials have speculated that Powell will hold out the

threat of tougher laws or regulations to get everybody on board, he insisted that

there will be no swinging of the bureaucratic club.

"This is completely voluntary," he said.

Powell said industries' long-standing reluctance to take on new obligations

is quickly eroding. It's "simply not true" that the parties are unwilling to go

along he added.

Still the threat of government-enforced mandates remains, even if they won't

be directed at uncooperative parties. "There's always the threat of tougher

rules," Powell conceded. "We're regulators."