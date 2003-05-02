Powell to seek DTV progress reports

The Federal Communications Commission will grill broadcasters, cable

operators and programmers on their efforts to facilitate the digital-TV

transition.

Each industry segment will be put under the microscope to help the commission

gauge the transition's progress and determine what, if any, additional

regulatory actions are needed.

The information to be requested was disclosed in letters chairman Michael

Powell sent to the heads of Congress' Commerce Committees, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Rep. Billy

Tauzin (R-La.), and other senior lawmakers, released Thursday.

Broadcasters will be asked whether they are using digital spectrum to its

fullest with high-definition TV, multicasting or novel new uses or simply offering minimal

single streams of standard-definition programming and leaving the rest of their

capacity "to lie fallow."

Cable operators will be asked to tell which digital-broadcast channels are

being carried and why some aren't.

TV makers must detail the extent to which receiver improvements are actually being incorporated into sets.

Finally, all sectors will be asked to spell out effort to promote digital TV to

consumers.