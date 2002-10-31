Powell renews call for flexible spectrum

To ease the spectrum crunch, Federal Communications Commission chairman

Michael Powell said Wednesday that the government must rethink its 70-year-old model

for managing the airwaves, launched at the dawn of the broadcast era.

Rather than roping off spectrum bands for specific services such as

broadcasting and cellular phones, the government should put underutilized portions

of spectrum into the hands of new users.

While some bands are heavily used, others are not or are employed only part

of the time, Powell told a telecommunications conference at the University of

Colorado at Boulder. "There is a substantial amount of 'white space' out there

not being used by anybody," he said.

Powell reiterated optimistic predictions for "software-defined radios" that

allow service providers to temporary access to a variety of spectrum bands using

devices tuned by flexible software, rather than by hardware locked to one

particular band. "Secondary markets can provide a mechanism for licensees to

create and provide opportunities for new services in distinct slices of time,"

he said.