Powell Pushes DTV Education

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell plans to launch a digital-TV consumer-education campaign in early October.

The campaign will feature information on the FCC web site and at other outlets, such as TV retailers explaining the DTV transition, what equipment consumers need to receive a digital signal via broadcast, cable or satellite and detailing digital television's various features including HDTV, less-spectacular "enhanced" television and multicasts of more than one channel from a single station.

"A lot of consumers still don't know there is a digital transition or what it means for them," says Powell media adviser Jon Cody.

Details of the campaign are expected to be unveiled when Powell holds a press briefing Wednesday morning.