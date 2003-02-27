Powell proposes media-merger model

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell told lawmakers at a

hearing on Capitol Hill Wednesday that he has ordered agency economists to

develop an economic model akin to the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index used by

antitrust officials to gauge the impact of mergers.

The new model will be evaluated as a way to weigh the impact of media mergers

on local markets.

Powell also confirmed that concentration in local media markets would become

a major factor in new ownership limits.

The FCC is currently under court orders to rewrite existing numerical limits

on the number of media in any particular service in a market, as well as

national ownership limits.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing focused primarily on the FCC's

controversial phone-regulation decision last week, which angered Capitol Hill

Republicans seeking elimination of unbundling rules for regional Bell

monopolies' voice network.

The ruling, over FCC chairman Michael Powell's dissent, gave state regulators

power to determine unbundling mandates for residential service.