Powell in profile

Michael Kevin Powell's career in government service began when a Jeep accident nearly took his life. Although the injuries cut short his military career, today he calls it "the best thing that ever happened to me," for teaching him to make the most of each day.

Age:

37

Career:

FCC commissioner since November 1997; chief of staff, Justice Department antitrust division, 1996-97; associate, O'Melveny & Meyers, Washington, 1994-96; law clerk, Chief Judge Harry Edwards, U.S. Court of Appeals, Washington, 1993-94; policy adviser, U.S.-Japan relations, Department of Defense, 1988-90; Army officer, 1985-88

Education:

JD, Georgetown University, 1993 AB, government, William and Mary, 1985

Family:

Wife, Jane Knott; children, Jeffrey and Bryan