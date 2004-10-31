Powell for President

Regardless of who wins Tuesday’s presidential election, Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell is likely to leave his post next year -- as soon as January if Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) prevails and names a Democrat to run the agency.

So, naturally, the rumor mill churning out speculation over Powell’s next stop. There is persistent talk he will be a candidate for president...of William & Mary, his alma mater in Williamsburg, Va.

Already, Powell serves on the school’s board of visitors. Of course, Powell would be expected to recuse himself from the board’s search efforts if he wants to be considered. One of his rumored rivals is reportedly his own father, Secretary of State Colin Powell.

The job opens up in June, when current president Timothy Sullivan steps down.

