Powell praises NCTA on EEO rules

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell has publicly
commended the National Cable Television Association's board of directors for
committing to voluntarily uphold the FCC's equal-employment-opportunity rules,
which were suspended after a D.C. court found them constitutionally suspect.

In a prepared statement, Powell said, 'Diversity in the work force is good
policy and good business, and much can be accomplished through this kind of
voluntary program.'