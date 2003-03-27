Powell plans sustained diversity review

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell plans to establish

a commission initiative that will examine ways to promote minority and female

ownership and participation in the media.

"We need a longer, more sustained effort" modeled on a previous

diversity-opportunity review conducted by former FCC commissioner Henry Rivera,

he told the Media Institute.

The agency has already put in place new equal-opportunity-employee-recruiting

rules.

Powell also backs Senate Commerce Committee chairman John McCain's (R-Ariz.)

plan to revive tax breaks for corporations that sell media properties to

minorities, women and small businesses.

He added that "a more concerted focus" will make sure additional ideas are

developed.