Powell pitching for dollars

FCC Chairman Michael Powell is testifying before a House appropriations subcommittee Tuesday morning.

Powell, a Republican who so far has been very popular with Congress, should have an easier time with appropriators than his two Democratic predecessors-Reed Hundt and William Kennard-who in years past received verbal whippings from lawmakers during such hearings. Powell is taking on the task of reforming the FCC and is asking for more money to pay better salaries and to run a top-of-the-line laboratory.

House Energy and Commerce Committee Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and House Telecommunications and Internet Subcommittee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) - who head the committees that keep watch over the commission - are inclined to get that money for Powell, but it's up to appropriators to allocate it to the agency for next year's fiscal budget.

- Paige Albiniak