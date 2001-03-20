Powell picks ed services over wireless

Half of California's Congressional delegation is asking FCC Chairman Michael Powell to protect educational TV services that are in danger of getting bumped off the spectrum in favor of advanced wireless services.

"Schools and colleges in California and elsewhere will lose important broad-based educational services if the FCC revokes their access to radio frequency spectrum," wrote Rep. George Miller (D-Calif.), ranking member on the House Education and Workforce Committee. "We urge the FCC to find a way to pursue hi-technology advances without undermining important instructional services."

Two government agencies - the FCC and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration-are scheduled to release a report at the end of this month recommending what services would need to be moved to make room for the new wireless services. The FCC must identify new spectrum for auction by this July, with auctions scheduled for September 2002.

- Paige Albiniak