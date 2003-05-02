Powell optimistic on June 2 ownership vote

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell told reporters

Thursday that he "feels good" about chances for securing the majority necessary to

bring wide-ranging changes to broadcast-ownership rules to a vote by his June 2

deadline.

Discussions with three of four fellow commissioners are ongoing, including

Democrat Jonathan Adelstein.

The only one not fully participating in the talks is Michael Copps, the other

Democrat.

Copps -- with backing from some top Ssenators and a chorus of artists, academics

and activists -- is calling for the vote to be delayed.

Powell said he would only grant a Copps request to delay the vote if there

are substantive reasons, not a "delay for its own sake."

Powell acknowledged that there will be specific limits on the number of TV and

radio stations that can be owned locally by one company, and the limits will be

based on the size of the market.

Although federal judges found current broadcast limits poorly reasoned, the

new limits will be sufficiently justified to survive court scrutiny.

After the broadcast proceeding is completed, Powell said, his top media

priorities will be designing new cable-ownership limits, resolving affiliates'

complaints about broadcast-network practices, setting rules for cable carriage

of digital-broadcast channels and establishing a broadcast-digital-TV copy-protection

regime.