Powell names new staff posts
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Michael Powell is making some
changes to senior agency staff.
Kyle Dixon, previously Powell's legal adviser on telephone common carrier
issues, will be a deputy chief in the Media Bureau and special counsel for
broadband policy.
Simon Wilkie, an economics professor at California Institute of Technology
has been named FCC chief economist. He replaces David Sappington, who is
returning to the University of Florida after serving at the agency since July
2001.
