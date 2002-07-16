Powell names new staff posts

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Michael Powell is making some

changes to senior agency staff.

Kyle Dixon, previously Powell's legal adviser on telephone common carrier

issues, will be a deputy chief in the Media Bureau and special counsel for

broadband policy.

Simon Wilkie, an economics professor at California Institute of Technology

has been named FCC chief economist. He replaces David Sappington, who is

returning to the University of Florida after serving at the agency since July

2001.