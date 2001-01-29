Powell names MacBride top aide at FCC

FCC Chairman Michael Powell last week named Marsha MacBride his chief of staff. She formerly served as his legal adviser on mass-media matters before becoming a lobbyist for Walt Disney Co. last August. She also was the executive director for the FCC's Task Force on Year 2000 Conversion when Powell chaired that effort. While at Disney, MacBride lobbied the FCC to impose certain conditions on the AOL Time Warner merger, many which were included in the FCC's final decision to approve the transaction. Aside from her brief foray into the private sector at Disney, MacBride has been at the FCC since 1991 and was a chief aide to FCC Commissioner and Interim Chairman Jim Quello from December 1996 to November 1997.