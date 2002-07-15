Powell mulls Bell/WorldCom deal

FCC Chairman Michael Powell said his agency would consider allowing a regional Bell telephone monopoly to acquire WorldCom, the Wall St.

Journal reported Monday.

If the FCC allowed such a deal it would reverse a longstanding agency policy

against allowing the Bell monopolies to get into the long distance business

without proof they have opened their markets to local phone competitors.

The agency's hardline stance has raised the ire of some top lawmakers and the

U.S. Telecom Association. Powell said the current state of 'utter crisis' in the

communications industry warrants consideration a change in FCC

policy.