Powell: Media-ownership deadline stays

Responding to a half-dozen letters from Capitol Hill, Federal Communications

Commission chairman Michael Powell said he plans to stick to a June 2 target for

approving new media-ownership rules, and he won't seek public comment on the

specific changes prior to the commission's vote.

Powell said there is no reason to expose the already tardy 2002 biennial

review to further delay.

"If I were convinced that the record was deficient, or that any proposed course

required additional comment, I would not hesitate to seek it," he said in a

letter to leaders of the Senate Commerce Committee and other lawmakers who

voiced opinions both for and against the June 2 date.

As for calls by some to seek comment on specific changes, Powell said the

need for timeliness outweighs the possible merit a new comment period might

have.

"We do nothing radical by declining the invitation," he wrote. "In my

five-and-a-half years at the commission, I do not recall a single instance in

which such a process was pursued."